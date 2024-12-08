ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.67 and last traded at $140.58. 956,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,394,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

ARM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 14,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

