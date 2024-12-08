Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

ARCC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

