Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

ARCH stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

