Anson Funds Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,000 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.79 and its 200 day moving average is $288.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

