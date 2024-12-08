Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 353,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.06% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. WiSA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

WiSA Technologies Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

