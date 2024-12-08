Anson Funds Management LP Invests $2.09 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 138.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

MS stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

