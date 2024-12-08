Anson Funds Management LP Invests $155,000 in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.