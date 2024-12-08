Anson Funds Management LP Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,939 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 125.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.39 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

