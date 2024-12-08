Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.44 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.30% of Despegar.com worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 107.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Price Performance

NYSE:DESP opened at $17.53 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.