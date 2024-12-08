Andrew A. Gerber Sells 34,272 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,478. This represents a 25.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.