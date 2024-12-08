Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $67.95

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,588. This represents a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,030. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.85, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

