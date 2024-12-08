Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $123.92

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.92.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 611.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 243,102 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

