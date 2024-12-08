Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $7.94

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,138,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,368,125. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $100,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,387.50. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,600 shares of company stock worth $1,402,681. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11,140.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,490 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 801,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 621,680 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 161,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

