Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$0.30

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.30.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.