Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.11 and last traded at $216.64. 419,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,217,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average of $226.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.