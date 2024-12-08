Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of AP opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

