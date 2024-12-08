Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells $288,291.21 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $48.43 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

