Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $83.59 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

