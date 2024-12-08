Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Agilysys worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agilysys by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $47,505.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,700.62. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,691. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

