Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $350.50 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $350.50 million and approximately $78.94 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,397,732,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,397,732,572.61470177 with 710,057,967.40330669 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 2.11127527 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $108,109,978.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

