Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

