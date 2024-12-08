AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.73 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 727.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,404 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 496,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.