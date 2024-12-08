AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.39 and last traded at $175.68. 736,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,511,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa America lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.78%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

