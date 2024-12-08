ABBC Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,841.64 (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $27,841.64 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99,662.31 or 0.99672430 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99,339.94 or 0.99350028 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,209,965 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
