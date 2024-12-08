9,406 Shares in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Bought by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 136.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1,180.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $33.10 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

