6,369 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

