50,000 Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $569,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,406,022 shares of company stock valued at $222,180,480.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Onestream Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OS opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

