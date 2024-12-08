4,368 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.62.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $73.58 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.