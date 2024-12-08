30,492 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $60.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

