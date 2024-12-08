2,606 Shares in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TTP opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

