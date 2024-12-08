19,460 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,997,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after buying an additional 748,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 360,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $130.92 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

