1,492 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,817,000 after buying an additional 1,422,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,517 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its stake in shares of KE by 56.2% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $70,807,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of KE by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

