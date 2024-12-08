1,265 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 18,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in First Solar by 37.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 686,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,290,000 after acquiring an additional 188,205 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.88 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

