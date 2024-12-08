11,345 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 195.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

