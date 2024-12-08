10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 380.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,111 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18,454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

