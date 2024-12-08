103,346 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1 %

NCLH opened at $27.65 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

