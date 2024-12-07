Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,298,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,574,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.11% of Starbucks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.