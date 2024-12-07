Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 377,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,139,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.98% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $273.82 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.19 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

