Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 135,455 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,455 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 9,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.45 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.02 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $559.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $25,954,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

