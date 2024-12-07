Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $60,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

