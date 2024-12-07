Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $74.32 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,774 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.20 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.17.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

