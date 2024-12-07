Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 572,373 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,373 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $222,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

