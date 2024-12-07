Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $284-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.48 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.930 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

