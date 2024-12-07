Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q4 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.930 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $31.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

