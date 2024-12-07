Zimmer Partners LP Sells 13,600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $696.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $662.19 and a 200 day moving average of $589.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $431.98 and a one year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.