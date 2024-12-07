Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $106,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,632,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,206,030.96. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

