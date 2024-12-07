Zimmer Partners LP Invests $96.37 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,576,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374,000. Black Hills accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $388,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 172.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.