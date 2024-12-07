Zimmer Partners LP Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,110,400 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 989,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,203,000 after acquiring an additional 971,764 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ENB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

