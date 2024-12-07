Zimmer Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 127.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,137,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 637,077 shares during the last quarter.

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

