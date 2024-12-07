Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 511,150 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 511,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,854,000. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.81% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $111.21 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $114.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.75, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.